Aside from a few evening showers expect drier conditions into the overnight with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s across the region. As we look ahead tranquil conditions will dominate our weather setup the next couple of days. Ideal conditions for catching up with some lawn mowing, yard work or simply getting outside to enjoy the better weather. Here’s a look at the next three days:

The next weather maker arrives Thursday evening setting off showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. Behind this will be another cooler pool of air that settles south on Friday. Expect a pleasant start to the weekend, but a much warmer wrap to the weekend as highs could reach the upper 80’s by Sunday afternoon for some.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.