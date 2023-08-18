This morning there could be a few lingering shower. Today clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine. High temperatures today will be in mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear. Lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be cool. This weekend will be quite nice for outdoor activities.

Saturday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures to lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 80s.