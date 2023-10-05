A cold front approaching from the west will set off scattered showers during the day on Friday. Expect mild conditions ahead of the front with highs topping out in the upper 60’s to right around 70.

Lots of clouds will be present during the day with a few showers continuing into Friday evening. An upper level low will keep things breezy, much cooler and the shower chance around for much of the weekend. If you are planning to pick out your favorite pumpkin with the kids this weekend make sure your dress on the warmer side. It will feel like fall once again!

The extended period will feature reinforcing cool spells into next week. Much cooler high temperatures that will top out in the 50’s with some overnights in the 30’s! A slow moving upper level low keeps the clouds around too.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.