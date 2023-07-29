Tonight a cold front continues to move across the region and showers will taper. Winds are breezy out of the northwest which will usher in the cooler and drier airmass. Low temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Watch for patchy fog into Sunday morning.

Morning fog will burn off making way for a nice Sunday! A mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures sitting comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the northwest. A slight shower chance is around heading into the evening otherwise partly cloudy with lows dipping into the upper 50s!

A great start to the week as Monday brings a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear and cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Another beautiful day for Tuesday as we’ll sit partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be cooler than average in the mid 70s. Tuesday night we’ll be mostly clear with light winds so temperatures will dip into the upper 40s across the north with lower 50s elsewhere!

Sunshine continues into Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the low 80s as we sit on average to begin the month of August.