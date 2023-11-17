One more mild day before cooler air sets in for the long haul.

Rain arrives by late day across central PA.

A cold front passes through overnight with a shift in the wind to the northwest.

Lingering clouds will break up and give way to sunshine but it will be brisk.

The next rain event arrives Tuesday and there could be a touch of wintry precipitation at the onset.

After our midweek soaking, which will be a problem for travelers, it turns cold for Thanksgiving day with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Black Friday looks cold, too!

Have a good weekend.

Mark