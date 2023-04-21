We’ve seen a number of days above average across Central PA and now its time things get back to normal. First here’s the deal… Saturday will be a muggy one with showers that could be heavy at times as a cold front pushes east. The heaviest rainfall window is expected between 12 pm and 4 pm Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50″, but may reach 1.00″ with some of the heavier rain pockets. Highest rainfall amounts look to line up near the I-99 corridor points north and east. Any rainfall of course is very beneficial in that grounds have been too dry.

Once the front moves through expect cooler temps on the flipside come later in the day Saturday. Highs in the 60s to maybe 70 will likely occur in the morning/early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be falling into the 50s during the mid and late afternoon.

Much cooler air not only expected Sunday, but many days to follow as the pattern trends way cooler. We will go from above average to quite a few days below average and then leveling out to near average after that. Expect a cooler wrap the month of April, and as it looks now a cooler start to May as well.