A weak cool front approaching from the west will set off more showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Do expect an earlier start time with scattered activity for many by lunchtime. High temperatures will top out in the 80’s along with very muggy conditions.

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for Friday:

As we approach the weekend do expect a quick dry period for most on Saturday. Although we have to keep an eye on the front as it slows to our east. This could keep the clouds around along with the chance for a shower. Heavier showers return Sunday as another waves of energy passes through. Expect a gradual drying trend as we head into next week.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.