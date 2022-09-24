Tonight we remain quiet with increasing clouds. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight for our northern counties. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will be a gray day. Mainly cloudy with scattered showers around for majority of the day and an afternoon thunderstorm is also possible. High temperatures will sit in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s.

The new week will start unsettled. Monday will keep those lingering showers around with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit cooler in the mid 60s. A couple thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon. Overnight a few showers will linger for our northern counties as we sit mostly to partly cloudy. Low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s with a breezy west wind of 10-15 mph.

Staying breezy and cooler through tuesday where isolated showers will still be around. High temperatures will sit in the lower 60s. Overnight we cool down into the lower and middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday with cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy clouds for Wednesday night as temperatures sit chilly in the low 40s.

Sunshine is with us to end the week. Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows drop into the 40s.