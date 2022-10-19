Night games can be quite cool once we reach into the latter part of October and November, but that won’t be a concern for the Whiteout Game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for any pregame tailgates. It will be mild to almost warm in the sun with temperatures reaching well up into the 60s. Though you should keep in mind that the sun sets earlier this time of the year and temperatures will be closer to 60° for the evening kickoff. Therefore, you may want to grab a white jacket or sweatshirt for the game. Layers may help too as temperatures will drop fast through the evening and reach to near 50 by the time the game comes to an end. At least there will not be much wind for this game.

Fight on State!