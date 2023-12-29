No arctic cold to contend with for a while, perhaps by the middle of January. Our daily highs will run a few degrees above average while overnight lows will be roughly 10 degrees above the average for this time of year. (Altoona averages for January 1: 37,23).

A series of weak, moisture starved systems will give western areas some minor amounts of snow.

The Laurel Highlands will eventually wind up with a couple of inches of snow.

Here is the Friday night system,

followed by the Sunday night (New Year’s Eve) system

Yet another close call on Thursday.

After that its interesting to see how the big 3 models ensembles gradually pile up the snow through the weekend of January 14.

GFS

European

Canadian

It is starting to look like winter is trying to wake up from its slumber.

Mark