An upper level low to our north will keep conditions abnormally cool into the midweek period. A gradual warm up is expected towards the end of the week. Fall has officially settled in allowing the fall foliage to really begin to pop across the region. Expect another round of chilly temperatures to kick start your Tuesday.

Overnight will feature lots of clouds and cool temperatures. Many places falling back into the 30’s. Some areas of frost can be expected in the cooler spots.

Tuesday will be below normal with highs mainly in the upper 50’s. It will remain breezy under a mix of clouds and sun.

The calendar might say October, but it feels more like early November here in Pennsylvania. The air mass in place is keeping it cool with a slight warm-up towards the end of the week. Rain chances return later this week followed by another cool down this weekend.

