A bitter cold start to your Wednesday as we start the morning off in the teens with feel like temperatures in the single digits. High temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 30s with the help of a wind shift. While still breezy winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph keeping the chill in the air. We’ll sit partly cloudy for Wednesday with overnight temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

A milder day for Thursday ahead of our next front. We’ll sit mostly sunny to partly cloudy as high temperatures make a run towards 50 degrees! Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight, clouds will build as rain moves in very late, temperatures will sit steady in the mid 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Light rain is expected for much of Friday with temperatures sitting in the mid 40s for highs. Showers will taper by Friday night as low temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Over the weekend, we will remain unsettled with more clouds than sun. While it won’t be a washout I think a few will see a shower or two on Saturday and a better chance late Sunday. Temperatures will sit in the 40s to low 50s.