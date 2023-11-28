We had a taste of winter on Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

We also had strong gusty winds and snow showers and a few squalls.

All in all a turbulent day.

Our weather will be quieter for the next few days.

Tuesday night will be very cold.

The chill will linger on Wednesday as clouds start to increase.

Thursday is the pick of the week with sunshine and significantly warmer temperatures.

Friday will be a wet day with a few snowflakes possible north of I-80.

Looks like a series of weak systems will be nearby over the weekend which will keep us rather cloudy and it could be wet at times. Temperatures will be mild so snow is not in the cards.

Rain will not be all that heavy and by next week it will be cooler so perhaps the flakes will try to fly.

Mark