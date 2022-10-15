Starting the night mostly clear as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds start to increase into early Sunday morning so temperatures hold steady. Winds will be light and variable.

While we remain seasonable into Sunday we will see a few more clouds. High temperatures will sit in the low to middle 60s. Overnight we’ll be mostly cloudy with a few shower chances as lows drop into the mid 40s.

Monday the front will be passing so we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with a few scattered showers. There isn’t a lot of moisture with the front so not a lot of rain is expected for Monday. Highs will sit a little cooler in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The big drop in temperatures will be Tuesday and Wednesday where high temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday we will see a few showers linger and with the cold airmass in place, a few flurries will mix at times. Expect some snow on grassy surfaces and a light coating of snow on the ridgetops. Overnight lows drop below freezing.

Wednesday a few flurries will linger for the morning, otherwise staying cloudy and cool. High temperatures will sit in the 40s to low 50s.