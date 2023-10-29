Rain will overspread most of the region again on Monday morning.

The rain should taper off before noon.

Temperatures will start to tumble during the afternoon as a strong gusty wind develops from the northwest.

As colder air surges in there will be some minor lake response, but not much.

A freeze watch has been issued for western PA for Monday night. Tuesday night and Wednesday night will see temperatures dropping into the 20s in many areas.

A strong, moisture starved upper trough will be moving across Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and it will be cold enough for snow showers to develop.

We really are not expecting any significant accumulations but it would not be a surprise for a dusting to perhaps an inch in some of the usual suspects.

After the trough exits we should have some bright weather for the end of the week with a gradual warming trend.

Have a safe and happy Halloween and be sure to bundle up, it will be cold!

Mark