We will still have another calm day before a winter storm affects our region. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. The mostly clear sky and light wind will allow for temperatures to drop fast. Lows will be in the teens to the lower 20s. It is this cold that is going to give us some problems when the moisture from the next storm system comes our way.

This system will bring a mix of snow and sleet to the area later Wednesday night that looks like it will quickly turn to mostly sleet and then freezing rain Thursday into the afternoon. A significant glaze of ice is possible, especially over the Laurel Highlands with more in the way of sleet farther to the east. The best chance for snow to linger will be in the far northeastern part of the region. The morning commute will be treacherous Thursday and things may not improve too much during the day as temperatures will slowly rise through the lower 30s. The mix should end as a mix and snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning. There will be an accumulation of snow in most spots east of I-99 with more than a few inches likely from Centre County northeastward. Though right now it looks like the most impact from this event will be from ice.

The rest of Friday will be brisk and cold with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. Colder air will press in on Saturday with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday will be even colder with more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a flurry or snow shower in spots. Highs will be near to just above 30. Monday will be a tranquil day with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the middle 30s.

