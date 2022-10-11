Tonight will be cool, but not too chilly with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 40s. Wednesday will turn out to be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will range from the lower 70s near and east of I-99 where there will be more sun to the 60s farther to the west where some showers will arrive later in the day.

A cold front will bring showers, maybe a thunderstorm Wednesday night into Thursday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Behind this front, a cooler air mass will move in on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s despite a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Saturday with highs near to just above 60. The next cold front will move through the area with some showers Sunday night into Monday. Behind this front, much colder air will settle into the region for Tuesday. In fact, some places may have flurries with highs only in the 40s. Temperatures will only rebound a little toward the end of the week.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.