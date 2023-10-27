Saturday will be our last warm day and maybe the last time we see 70 degrees for the rest of the calendar year. A cold front will slip through the area on Saturday with lots of clouds but only a few light showers. Our southwest winds will shift more to the northwest behind the front and it will be a bit breezy.

Sunday looks to be a cloudy and cooler day with rain. The rain should taper off by Sunday evening but should make a return later at night into Monday morning. We should get a good soaking with many spots receiving over an inch of rain.

( look at the green line, that is the precipitation mean)

As we dry out later on Monday it should be quite chilly with highs only around 50. After that

the highs will only be in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and at night we will see freezing temperatures.

Some snow showers will probably mix in with the rain showers from Tuesday night into Wednesday especially in the northwestern areas.

After that we will have a slow warming trend with sunshine for the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

(The ridge that has kept us warm is weakening)

( temps at noon Saturday)

( trough could bring some the first flakes of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday)

Mark