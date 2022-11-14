Cold air will set the stage for wintry weather on Tuesday. Clouds will thicken in the morning. Snow will develop (perhaps mixed with a few raindrops at first) from the south to the north during the midday into the afternoon hours. As warm air moves in aloft, the snow will mix with and then change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain during the afternoon into the evening hours. The snow will accumulate an inch or so in the counties near the Maryland border before it ends as this mix with 4” in places near and north of I-80. Temperatures on Tuesday will hold in the 30s.

Roads will become slick Tuesday evening but should improve for Wednesday morning. Temperatures on Wednesday should rebound into the lower to middle 40s with clouds, some sunshine and scattered showers and flurries. Another cold front will move through with a gusty wind along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.

Behind that front it will be quite cold Friday into the weekend. There still could be some flurries and mountain snow showers in the area on Friday with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s again on Saturday despite some sunshine. Sunday will still be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 30s but then we will have a warm-up before Thanksgiving.

