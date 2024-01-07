We are looking at an active 2 weeks here in Central PA with a series of winter storms moving through.

Overnight Sunday night slippery travel continues in the Laurel Highlands where snow showers will slowly fade away. A good night to keep off the roads there. (purple= winter weather advisory)

On Tuesday the next storm approaches. We will probably see 1-2″ of snow then a change over to rain, heavy at times into Tuesday night. There may even be a squall line ahead of a front that will move through overnight. Winds will increase and continue into Wednesday.

After a brief lull the next storm approaches Friday afternoon with another inch or two of snow and then rain.

After that storm passes it turns colder paving the way for the next storm coming in the following Tuesday night. Early indications are that the plows may be patrolling the roads for this one.

After the storm passes there is plenty of winter chill.

Stay warm and safe!

Mark