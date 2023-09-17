Tonight showers will taper and we’ll sit mostly cloudy, damp and chilly. Low temperatures will hold for the most part in the low 50s with a few upper 40s. Winds will be light so watch for patchy fog into Monday morning.

A mix of clouds and sun for Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A stray afternoon shower will be possible for some. Overnight we’ll see clouds decrease a bit and temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High pressure builds in for Tuesday and sunshine is with us into the afternoon. High temperatures sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows falling into the upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar days with plenty of sunshine as temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s. Both nights we sit mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the low 50s.