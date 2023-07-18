A cold front moves through this evening bringing an isolated chance of a shower and or thunderstorm. Tonight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will become light and variable, so watch for patchy fog overnight and into Wednesday morning.

After morning fog on Wednesday, we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun into the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low and mid 80s. A stray shower or two will be around mainly for our southern counties. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

We’re tracking a stronger cold front for Thursday. We start the day with a partly sunny sky with highs climbing well into the mid and upper 80s. Mid to late afternoon looks to be when storms start developing and there is the chance for a few strong to severe storms. Main threats will be flash flooding, and damaging winds. You’ll want to stay weather aware into Thursday night as a few strong storms continue. Low temperatures sit in the low to mid 60s.

A few showers will linger into Friday morning before moving out. Expect a mix of clouds and sun for Friday afternoon with high temperatures comfortable in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

A nice weekend looks to be shaping up with a good bit of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will sit right on average in the lower 80s.