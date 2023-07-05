Scattered showers will diminish around sunset. We then sit mostly clear but mild, low temperatures sit in the mid 60s with light and variable winds. Patchy fog will again develop overnight and into your Thursday morning commute.

A warm day in store for Thursday as a cold front will approach from the west. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon with highs well into the 80s with many hitting 90 degrees. The chance for a spotty showers will increase into the late afternoon ahead of a cold front. Overnight the front moves in and the chance of shower will be with us into Friday. Low temperatures will sit in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers a few thunderstorms will be around for the day on Friday. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s.

Saturday looks to start mostly cloudy with a few showers developing into the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will sit in the lower 80s. Overnight we remain mild and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

The unsettled stretch continues into Sunday where more rainfall moves in from the southwest. Expect periods of rain under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s.