Tonight, clouds continue to decrease and we become mostly clear. With a lot of moisture now in the ground, as the air cools we will see fog develop late tonight and into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures drop into the upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable.

We start Tuesday dry with a good deal of sunshine. We’ll see clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. By the evening, showers will move in from the west and we’ll see scattered activity into the overnight. Low temperatures drop to near 60.

Showers will linger into the first half of Wednesday as temperatures struggle to get above 70 degrees. We’ll sit mostly cloudy into the afternoon with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight is when cooler and drier air moves in, low temperatures drop into the upper 40s.

A cooler end to the week as we’ll see plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Both nights will be cool with lows in the mid 40s!

A mix of clouds and sun into the weekend with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s.