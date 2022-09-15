The Nittany Lions head south to Auburn for an afternoon matchup on Saturday. The weather in September there is similar to what the weather is like in Happy Valley during the month of July. Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with only a few clouds on Saturday. It will be warm and humid. Temperatures will be starting in the middle 80s for the kickoff but will try to drop into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

Other than the warmth, the weather will not be a factor in the game. It should be rain free and the winds should be light.