An area of low pressure brings a rather unsettled day of rainfall to Central Pennsylvania. Rain will overspread the area Thursday morning and will be heavy at times through the early afternoon. The first half of the day will be the wettest part of the day. As for the second half expect lingering clouds with a chance for scattered showers through early evening. Daytime highs will be cooler than average topping out in the low to mid 70’s.

Rainfall totals for most areas will range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain by the time all set and done. For some this will be beneficial rainfall since recent showers and thunderstorms have more scattered about. This will be the first rain event in a while where most of the area will be uniformly covered in a shield of rainfall. Some clearing expected Thursday evening as things dry out and warm back up come Friday.

