A low pressure system working its way into Central Pa will bring rain both today and Wednesday. Scattered showers off and on throughout your Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. The further west you head you’ll see a few low 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast. Overnight steadier rain moves in as low temperatures sit very mild in the low and mid 40s.

Showers will linger for most of the day on Wednesday as we remain cloudy and gloomy. Temperatures continue to sit warmer than average reaching into the low 50s by the afternoon with light winds out of the southeast. Total rainfall amounts after the two days will be over an inch for most with our northern half picking up close to 1.5″.

Clouds hang with us on Thursday as a few stray showers will still be possible. Most of the day should be rain free, but still a bit gloomy. High temperatures will sit in the mid 40s. Overnight a stray shower is possible on the backside of the low pressure system as lows sit in the upper 30s.

More clouds than sun on Friday as the chance of a shower/flurry are possible late in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s before falling overnight into the upper 20s.

Average temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Saturday we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun while clouds increase into Sunday.