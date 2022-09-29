Tonight high pressure moves in and the clouds move out. Radiational cooling will be in place as winds calm under a clear sky. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s in far northern counties to upper 30s and low 40s for our southern counties. A frost advisory is in place for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield and northern Centre county from 1 am to 9 am Friday. Bring in any sensitive plants.

Friday we start chilly even with patchy frost and fog. A bit of sunshine will be around early as clouds increase from the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight we become mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the mid and upper 40s. A few showers will move in very late.

This weekend will be cloudy, damp and chilly. A northeasterly flow will keep us under an overcast sky with periods of rain and drizzle all weekend. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s on Saturday with a few touching low 60s on Sunday.

Showers will linger for the day on Monday as well as keep us cool for the day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near low 60s.

Clouds hang around to start the day on Tuesday even with a stray shower popping up for some. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday with pleasant high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s!