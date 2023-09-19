Today high pressure is in control and will bring comfortable weather to the region. We’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun early today before becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Tonight we sit mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

After a cool start on Wednesday we’ll sit mostly sunny into the afternoon with high temperatures a few degrees warmer in the mid 70s. Another clear and chilly night with a mostly clear sky and lows falling into the 40s.

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday. We sit mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds as high temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. Partly cloudy and cool overnight as lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

