Tonight high pressure remains with us so expect a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s with a light wind out of the north.

We’ll see clouds build early Monday morning before some afternoon breaks of sunshine. High temperatures will sit right on average in the mid 70s. Winds will remain light out of the north. By late Monday evening well after sunset a weak wave of energy will try and spark a few showers and thunderstorms mainly in our north and eastern counties. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 50s with a few clouds.

A mix of sun and clouds is back with us for Tuesday as temperatures will sit back in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will be moving across the region tuesday afternoon which will spark a few showers and even a few thunderstorms. With the dry airmass in place I don’t expect a lot of rain to make it to the surface. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Showers will be out of the region by sunset but we remain gusty at times into the overnight as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Wednesday we’ll see a good bit of sunshine but sit cooler behind that front. High temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Mostly clear and cool Wednesday night as lows drop into the mid 40s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Another chance for an afternoon and shower will be possible but again the chances remain slim. Low temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s with just a few clouds.

Temperatures climb a few degrees on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s. Highs will then reach into the 80s heading into the weekend.