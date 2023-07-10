We start your Monday off with a mostly cloudy sky and patchy fog. By mid to late morning, clouds will start to decrease as a drier airmass pushes into the region. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures sitting in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Tonight, we sit mostly clear and comfortable as lows drop into the upper 50s to near 60°.

Tuesday looks to be the pick of the week! A good deal of sunshine with afternoon clouds. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 80s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we remain mostly clear with lows sitting in the lower 60s.

A front will approach the region on Wednesday and sit to our northwest. This will warm us up well into the 80s by the afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. As the front moves across our northwest counties, this will spark a few showers into Wednesday evening. Overnight we’ll see clouds continue to increase with a few showers as lows sit in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will move in for Thursday as the front passes across the region. High temperatures will sit warm and muggy in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows sit in the mid 60s.