High pressure sits to our southeast today which continues the dry and pleasant stretch of weather. We’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun today with highs reaching into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be light but out of the south. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows dropping into the lower 30s.

Thursday will be our nicest day. After a chilly start, we rebound into the 60s for the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday as a cold front moves in for the afternoon. We’ll hit high temperatures in the morning near 60 before showers arrive by midday knocking our temps down. A few scattered showers into Friday night as cooler air moves in. Lows drop into the lower 30s.

A few showers linger into Saturday followed by a chilly weekend. Highs for this weekend will only sit in the low to mid 40s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun both afternoons. Overnight we sit quite cold in the 20s.

Next week starts off on a chilly note with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. We’re watching another disturbance tuesday into Wednesday that could bring both rain and a few snow showers. Stay tuned as we get closer.