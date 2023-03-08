Tonight we sit mostly clear and chilly. A few clouds will move in overnight and we’ll be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 20s as winds will diminish a bit out of the north.

Thursday will be another quiet and seasonable day for the region. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight clouds will continue to increase ahead of our next system with low temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

Friday morning clouds will continue to increase as rain, snow, and sleet will all be possible late morning and into the evening hours. Temperatures for the day won’t move much in the lower to mid 30s. I expect a wet slushy snow to fall into late Friday night where we could see a widespread of 2-4 inches of snow and some locally higher spots near 6 inches. Overnight lows will fall to near 30 degrees with scattered snow and rain lingering.

Saturday we will have a few snow showers linger in the morning before moving out by the afternoon. It will be a chilly and breezy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will really fall with cooler air coming in we’ll drop into the the upper teens to low 20s.

Sunday we’ll remain mostly cloudy withy highs reaching the lower 40s. We will be watching another system looking to clip the region with a rain snow mix late Sunday night and lingering into Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Monday we will see a few rain and snow showers across the region. High temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to near 40.