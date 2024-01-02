High pressure builds into the region for Tuesday keeping us quiet dry through late week. High temperatures won’t move much and only sit in the mid 30s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday as high temperatures climb to near 40 degrees. A weak front approaches from the north late Wednesday evening bringing the chance for a few snow flurries into Thursday. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.

A chilly and windy day on Thursday as we’ll sit partly sunny. High temperatures will sit in the mid 30s with a northwest wind at about 15-20 mph making for cold wind chills. Overnight clouds decrease and temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Friday starts off cold in the teens then we’ll rebound back to the mid 30s which is right on average for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds and sun before the approaching winter storm over the weekend.

Our focus turns to the potential winter storm for this upcoming weekend. While we are still 5 days out, a lot of models are trending for our first plowable snowfall. Right now, details are still very limited with the exact amounts and timing. Heaviest of snow looks to fall Saturday evening and pull out of here by Sunday afternoon.