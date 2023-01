Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cold with lows in the middle to upper 20s. The next system will bring an increase in cloudiness early Sunday followed by the chance for another period of snow and/or rain. There is also the chance for ice in some spots, but right now it looks like any possible accumulations should be on the lower side. However, keep in mind a little could still make roads slippery, especially on the Laurel Highlands and north of I-80.

High temperatures for Sunday will climb into the upper 30s ahead of the wintry mix. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 3 pm until 11 pm for light accumulation of 1-3 inches. The further north you are you will see more snow with more rain to our south.

Behind that system, Monday will be windy and chilly with clouds, some sunshine, and some leftover flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s.

Tuesday will be quiet but chilly. The amount of chilly air will help determine what we get on Wednesday as another system will bring the chance for snow and/or rain. That too may cause some travel issues but it is too early to speculate too much on exact numbers for accumulation.

