A nice break from the humidity and stormy pattern this weekend. Tonight we’ll sit mostly clear, a stray shower will be around for our far northwest counties. Otherwise, comfortable overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures sitting seasonable in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the west. A stray shower around late in the evening as we sit under a partly cloudy sky, low temperatures fall to near 60.

The heat and humidity will slowly start to build into the new week. Monday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with a stray shower with lows in the low 60s.

Clouds and sun for Tuesday with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers will be around late tuesday and into the overnight for Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will sit in the mid 60s.

The heat will peak by mid to late week as high temperatures reach into the upper 80s low 90s for Wednesday., Thursday and Friday. In order to have a heat wave you need 3 consecutive days to hit 90 degrees or higher.