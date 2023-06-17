Tonight high pressure moves in and we’ll sit mostly clear overnight with lows falling into the 40s and low 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west at 5-15 mph.

A fantastic day for Father’s Day! Plenty of sunshine with just a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 4-6 mph. Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.

We warm up for Monday with plenty of sunshine to start the day. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s across the region. Clouds will move in late afternoon as a system sits to our south. A stray shower is possible late in the day. Winds will be light out of the southeast. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s to near 60.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.