A quiet start to the week as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun for Monday. Clouds will be on the increase into this afternoon with highs sitting chilly in the mid 40s. Tonight, we become mostly cloudy ahead of our next low pressure system moving in. Low temperatures sit around 30 degrees.

This system moves in mid morning hours between 7-9 AM and with temperatures sitting around 30 degrees, the onset of this will be a wintry mix. Sleet and freezing rain will both be possible and could make for slick spots. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Cambria and Somerset Counties from 5 Am until 1 PM for slick driving conditions especially in the higher elevations. With high temperatures expected to sit around 40-42 degrees, a cold rain will be with us for majority of the afternoon. Watch for ponding on the roads as some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.

Rain tapers by Tuesday evening and temperatures fall to near 40. Rain totals will be highest in our southeastern counties with many picking up over an inch. Our northern counties will see about .75″

A few showers will linger on Wednesday with gusty winds out of the west. High temperatures will sit in the mid 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight we’ll sit under a partly cloudy with lows dropping just below freezing.

Thanksgiving Day will be seasonable. Mostly sunny sky and high temperatures sitting at about 50 degrees.