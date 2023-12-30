The last day of the year will wind up rather cloudy with temperatures close to average.

Another weak (clipper) storm will descend upon our area from the northwest. With the air not very cold we will once again see rain and snow showers.

Also, like the last storm, the best lift from the upper low will be passing to our south.

The most significant snow will once again be across northern and western areas.

The following trough on Thursday will have better lift for us but with little moisture to work with snow amounts look scanty.

Temperatures will cool off later in the week, too.

Have a happy new year!

Mark