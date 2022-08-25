Tonight we remain quiet and mild. Partly cloudy sky with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A weak cold front will be moving through. This could lead to a shower or thundershower during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and some sunshine. Some southern counties could see a shower or two. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday will sit a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s as we remain mild to start the week.

Heat and humidity return for Monday as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will be a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Overnight we sit mild with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Wednesday we will have a partly cloudy day with a shower or storm in spots. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.