Tonight we remain partly to mostly cloudy as high pressure sits to our south. Winds will turn light and variable and temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 20s.

The winds will shift for Tuesday morning out of the south bringing in milder air. Temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 40s and lower 50s ahead of a cold front. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with rain moving in for the evening hours. Showers will move out overnight Tuesday as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be another in between days where a brief high pressure brings a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next front, temperatures sit in the mid 30s.

Scattered showers move in Thursday morning and will linger into the late afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the 40s and low 50s so we remain mild. Winds will pick up behind the front as we head into Thursday night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s as winds remain breezy.