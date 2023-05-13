Tonight as the low pressure moves to our south rain has since diminished. Expect the clouds to break up overnight becoming partly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.

A comfortable day in store for Mother’s Day. We’ll continue to see a good mix of clouds and sun, but we remain rain free. High temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northeast. Sunday evening the clouds move out and we’ll sit partly cloudy and cool as low temps fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We start the week with sunshine on Monday. With a low pressure just to our south, clouds may hang around for those in somerset and Bedford counties. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Monday night we sit mostly clear with lows in the 40s.

