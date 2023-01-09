After a quick hit of snowfall overnight into Monday morning, clouds will slowly decrease into the afternoon. We’ll see a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Still a good 5 degrees warmer than average. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s as clouds are back on the increase.

Clouds filter in more so on Tuesday as we become mostly cloudy. High temperatures similar to Monday are back in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows fall to near 30.

Wednesday we’ll be mostly cloudy as our next low pressure system approaches from the west. As the warm front lifts late Wednesday a stray shower or two will be around, otherwise we are dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

A gray day for Thursday as shower chances increase into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be mild just ahead of this system well into the 40s. Very mild overnight in the mid to upper 30s as scattered showers are with us into Friday.

Friday will be a backwards day. High temperatures will be reached by late morning as scattered showers continue. On the back side of the cold front, cooler air will move in and some rain will mix with snow into Friday evening. Temperatures will start in the lower 40s and fall into the upper 20s by Friday night.

The weekend will be cooler as temperatures sit in the mid 30s on Saturday with a few snow flurries lingering.