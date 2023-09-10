Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A few pop up showers and storms will also be around into the afternoon. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday starts dry before another front moves in late afternoon. We’ll sit under a mix of louds and sun with high temperatures nearing 80 degrees ahead of the front. By late afternoon and early evening we will see showers move in. Overnight lows drop to near 60 degrees with showers.

Showers will be around the first half of Wednesday before finally clearing our! High temperatures will be cooler in the low 70s. We clear up and dry out for Wednesday night as overnight lows fall into the 40s!

Thursday and Friday will bring sunshine but cooler than average temperatures. We’ll sit in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows remain cool in the 40s.