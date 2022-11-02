A quiet stretch of mild weather is ahead. Tonight we’ll sit mostly clear with lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. With the light winds and clear sky, some valley fog will form into Thursday morning.

Thursday after some morning fog, a nice day ahead. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will be light out of the south. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows falling into the low 40s.

A few clouds moving in late Friday otherwise another nice day. High temperatures will remain well above average of 57 in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds move in late Friday night ahead of our next cold front so expect a mild night. Lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday we stay mild with highs in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers move in late Saturday and will be with us on Sunday.