Tonight clouds will decrease a bit now that the front that moved through. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday we’ll start the day dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Another wave of energy will move in bringing another round of showers late Tuesday evening. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers expected overnight as lows sit in the mid 50s.

Wednesday we’ll see off and on shower activity and even a thunderstorm before things clear up into Wednesday night. High temperatures will sit cooler in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west from 10-15 mph. Overnight, we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s as winds remain breezy. This round of rain should bring a widespread .50″ to nearly an 1.00″ of rainfall to our northern counties.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday with a few showers popping up by the afternoon, we’ll also see the chance for a thunderstorm or two. High temperatures will sit seasonable in the mid 70s. Overnight, we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we’ll sit partly sunny and seasonable. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s. with light winds out of the northwest. Overnight lows fall into the 40s as the sky clears.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures fall into the 50s. Sunday there will be clouds and sunshine with a shower or storm firing up during the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.