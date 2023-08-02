Tonight clouds will increase a bit and we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures drop into the mid and upper 50s with winds light out of the east. Lingering wildfire smoke will linger into our Thursday.

Heat and humidity will increase on Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Dewpoints will creep back into the low and mid 60s by the afternoon. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible late afternoon and into the evening. Overnight we sit partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

Friday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm will not be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower 60s.