Tonight, we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the north.

A dryer airmass moves into the region for Sunday as winds shift out of the northeast. This will bring high temperatures a touch cooler in the mid to upper 70s across our northern tier with highs near 80 to our south. We’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of a shower or drizzle mainly in our southern counties late Sunday evening. Overnight we become mostly cloudy with lows in upper 50s and lower 60s. A few showers will move through.

Monday we’ll sit mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast so the spotty showers will be off and on throughout the day. Overnight we’ll remain mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

A few showers linger to start Tuesday as clouds will break a bit by the afternoon hours. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s. Overnight we turn partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday and we sit comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s.