Tonight we’ll sit partly to mostly clear as low temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Winds will be light and variable and patchy fog will develop into Wednesday morning.

The heat starts to really build for Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine for majority of the day with highs approaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. The chance for a shower and thunderstorm will be around late evening as low temperatures sit mild in the mid 60s.

Hot and humid for Thursday as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with many hitting the lower 90s. Dewpoints will be high in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Make sure to stay hydrated if spending long periods of time outdoors.

Friday will be a another hot and humid day. We will have clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures for Friday will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We stay mild overnight with a shower chance as lows sit in the upper 60s to near 70.

