Tonight we sit quiet under a partly cloudy sky with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday ahead of our next cold front. High temperatures will be warmer in the mid 80s with winds out of the south from 5-15 mph. The front moves closer for the evening which may spark a shower two, but the bulk of the rain will fall overnight Thursday. Low temperatures will sit in the low 60s.

A brief shower or two around very early Friday before dry air takes over. Winds will pick up behind the cold front out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Temperatures will sit comfortable in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight will be a chilly one, lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

After a chilly start to Saturday, sunshine is with us into the afternoon which will help rebound high temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight, we sit mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s.

Another nice day for Sunday but temperatures climb a bit higher into the mid and upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Staying warm to start the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday.